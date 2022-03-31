Bintex Futures (BNTX) Market Capitalization Hits $36,280.67

Bintex Futures (BNTX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. In the last week, Bintex Futures has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bintex Futures has a market cap of $36,280.67 and approximately $18,082.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bintex Futures coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000785 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00046814 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,261.05 or 0.07104576 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,801.48 or 0.99783714 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00053298 BTC.

Bintex Futures Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

