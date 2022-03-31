BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI) Short Interest Update

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 906,100 shares, a growth of 64.7% from the February 28th total of 550,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of BigBear.ai stock opened at $8.27 on Thursday. BigBear.ai has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $10.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.29.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($1.00). On average, analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at about $434,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,142,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised BigBear.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on BigBear.ai in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions. BigBear.ai, formerly known as GigCapital4 Inc, is based in COLUMBIA, Md.

