Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.100-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Big Lots from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Big Lots from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Big Lots in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Big Lots from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.89.

Shares of BIG opened at $36.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.82 and a 200-day moving average of $42.86. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.21. Big Lots has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $73.23.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Big Lots will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $34,551.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,300 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $46,007.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,337,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,274,000 after buying an additional 39,369 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,867,000 after buying an additional 341,116 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,822,000 after buying an additional 21,047 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,752,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after buying an additional 17,304 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

