Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BIG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

NYSE BIG opened at $36.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.21. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $73.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.86.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Big Lots will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Big Lots announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total transaction of $34,551.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $46,007.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth $13,752,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Big Lots by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 55,379 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after buying an additional 17,304 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

