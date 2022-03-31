Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of BGFV stock opened at $17.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.78. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The company has a market capitalization of $391.52 million, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.79.

Big 5 Sporting Goods ( NASDAQ:BGFV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The company had revenue of $273.36 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

In other news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 7,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $128,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 18.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 77.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 22,254 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 68.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 95,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 38,612 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 72,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods (Get Rating)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.