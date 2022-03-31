Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 89 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Atlassian worth $156,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter worth $1,496,980,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 6.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,358,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,880,080,000 after purchasing an additional 463,657 shares during the period. Gobi Capital LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 100.2% during the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 594,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,532,000 after purchasing an additional 297,354 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Atlassian by 36.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 946,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,361,000 after purchasing an additional 253,593 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 114.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 452,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000,000 after acquiring an additional 241,200 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEAM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.75.

Shares of Atlassian stock traded down $2.54 on Thursday, reaching $300.10. 21,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,215. The company has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.75 and a beta of 0.95. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $198.80 and a 52 week high of $483.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $295.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.36.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.