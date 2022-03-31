Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 637 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,321 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MLM traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $390.85. 6,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,753. The company has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $329.69 and a one year high of $446.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $379.57 and a 200 day moving average of $392.77.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.75%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.20.

About Martin Marietta Materials (Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.