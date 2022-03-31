Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 793 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,315,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,699,000 after acquiring an additional 181,514 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 175.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,120,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,602,000 after buying an additional 713,532 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 739,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,787,000 after buying an additional 99,843 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 440,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,762,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 397,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,698,000 after buying an additional 14,120 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

VGT traded down $2.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $420.18. 752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,563. The business’s 50 day moving average is $403.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.40. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.52 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.