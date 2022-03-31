Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 3,224 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FAST. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.47. 62,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,529,052. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

