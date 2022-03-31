Bessemer Group Inc. Has $4.23 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of GS stock traded down $4.07 on Thursday, reaching $335.59. 2,650,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,391,150. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $344.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.66. The stock has a market cap of $113.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $317.72 and a one year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 38.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.