Bessemer Group Inc. Has $3.05 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Rating) by 8,417.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,130 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,076,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of EPP stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,726. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $44.40 and a 1-year high of $53.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.50.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.