Bessemer Group Inc. Has $159.63 Million Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 845,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,435 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.47% of American Water Works worth $159,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter worth $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter worth about $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 282.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

AWK traded up $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $166.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,869. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.20 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.00 and a 200-day moving average of $167.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.40.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.60.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

