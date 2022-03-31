Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $2,108,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,661,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,355,000 after acquiring an additional 20,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRO traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.62. The stock had a trading volume of 39,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,713. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.91. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.53 and a twelve month high of $73.17.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

BRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.11.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

