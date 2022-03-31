Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.23.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $58.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.34 and a 200-day moving average of $65.33. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $52.54 and a one year high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value-added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

