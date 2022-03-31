Berenberg Bank Reiterates €46.00 Price Target for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)

Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($50.55) target price on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €47.70 ($52.42) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($45.05) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($54.95) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($54.95) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fuchs Petrolub has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €47.59 ($52.29).

Shares of FRA:FPE opened at €25.98 ($28.55) on Monday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of €37.40 ($41.10) and a 1 year high of €44.80 ($49.23). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €27.89 and its 200-day moving average price is €30.29.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

