Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.150-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $59 million-$61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.52 million.Benefitfocus also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Benefitfocus stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,141. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.73. Benefitfocus has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $15.20. The company has a market capitalization of $432.37 million, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $75.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Benefitfocus’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Benefitfocus will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BNFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Benefitfocus in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benefitfocus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

In other Benefitfocus news, major shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.72 per share, with a total value of $1,272,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 393,600 shares of company stock worth $4,637,313. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Benefitfocus (Get Rating)

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.