Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BNFT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Benefitfocus stock opened at $12.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.00 million, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.61. Benefitfocus has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $15.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.73.

Benefitfocus ( NASDAQ:BNFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $75.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Benefitfocus will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P purchased 251,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,844,963.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 393,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,637,313 over the last 90 days. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Benefitfocus by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,308,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,264,000 after purchasing an additional 179,613 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP raised its stake in Benefitfocus by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,608,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,149,000 after purchasing an additional 765,545 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Benefitfocus by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,858,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Benefitfocus by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,013,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 72,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VIEX Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus during the third quarter valued at $9,091,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.

