Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,870

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at UBS Group from GBX 3,885 ($50.89) to GBX 3,870 ($50.69) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bellway from GBX 3,524 ($46.16) to GBX 3,351 ($43.90) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bellway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bellway from GBX 4,380 ($57.37) to GBX 3,390 ($44.41) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Investec initiated coverage on shares of Bellway in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,537.00.

Get Bellway alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLWYF remained flat at $$34.21 during midday trading on Thursday. 30 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300. Bellway has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.04.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.