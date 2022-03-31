BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Short Interest Up 30.1% in March

BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the February 28th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 108.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BELIMO from CHF 299 to CHF 325 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BELIMO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $530.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of BELIMO from CHF 366 to CHF 403 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of BELIMO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of BELIMO stock opened at $500.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $518.64 and its 200 day moving average is $534.76. BELIMO has a twelve month low of $400.00 and a twelve month high of $600.00.

BELIMO Holding AG engages in the development, production, and marketing of actuator solutions for controlling heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. It operates through the following reportable segments: Europe, Americas, Asia Pacific, and Shared Services. The Europe, Americas, AsiaPacific segments engages in the distribution and sale of Belimo products.

