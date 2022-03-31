Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.60

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.60 and traded as high as $18.64. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $18.27, with a volume of 108,769 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BELFB. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Bel Fuse from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bel Fuse in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average is $13.63. The firm has a market cap of $226.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.69.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.07%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Bel Fuse during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Bel Fuse during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Bel Fuse during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bel Fuse during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.
Bel Fuse Company Profile (NASDAQ:BELFB)
Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.
