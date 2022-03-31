BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,400 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the February 28th total of 115,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
BTAVF stock opened at $0.67 on Thursday. BATM Advanced Communications has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98.
BATM Advanced Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BATM Advanced Communications (BTAVF)
- Workday Stock is Working its Recovery
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
Receive News & Ratings for BATM Advanced Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BATM Advanced Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.