Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,630,000 shares, a growth of 53.0% from the February 28th total of 14,140,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James set a $27.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.37.

Shares of GOLD stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,908,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,474,158. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The company has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.06.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Barrick Gold’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,875 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,493 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,687 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

