Barclays Raises Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $441.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $410.00 to $441.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LULU. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.28.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $376.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $278.00 and a one year high of $485.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $317.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.15.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,832 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

