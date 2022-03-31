Barclays Cuts Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target to $40.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HUN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp downgraded Huntsman from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.64.

Shares of HUN stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.72. The company had a trading volume of 16,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,810. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.41. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

Huntsman announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Huntsman by 81.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

