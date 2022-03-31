Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.51

Banyan Gold Corp. (CVE:BYN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 209158 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Separately, Cormark set a C$1.25 target price on shares of Banyan Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Banyan Gold alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.34. The stock has a market cap of C$113.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50.

Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. The Company's flagship asset is the AurMac Project that consists of 506 quartz mineral claims covering an area of approximately 9,230 hectares located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banyan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banyan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.