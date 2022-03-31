Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $6,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 88.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 10.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OZK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $43.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $51.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.60.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a net margin of 48.78% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $296.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.85%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

