Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,310 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $7,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 59,200.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter worth $222,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $84.54 on Thursday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $75.68 and a 52 week high of $95.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $168.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.51 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 36.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.80%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $483,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

