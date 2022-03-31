Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BNDSF. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €0.73 ($0.80) price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €1.00 ($1.10) to €0.90 ($0.99) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Banco de Sabadell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Banco de Sabadell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $0.85 to $0.70 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.78.

OTCMKTS BNDSF opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77. Banco de Sabadell has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $1.09.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

