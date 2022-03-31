Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Receives $6.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.38.

BBVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.71) to €5.40 ($5.93) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.81) to €6.30 ($6.92) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.69) to €7.30 ($8.02) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

BBVA opened at $5.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.24. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.2611 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 43.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 152,497 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 59.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 137.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

