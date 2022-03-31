Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

BBVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.69) to €7.30 ($8.02) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.71) to €5.40 ($5.93) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from €7.30 ($8.02) to €6.20 ($6.81) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.81) to €6.30 ($6.92) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.61.

NYSE:BBVA traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.75. The company had a trading volume of 207,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,844. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.24. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $7.26.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 8.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.2611 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 8.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 20,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.8% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 305,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.