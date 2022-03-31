BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 949,900 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the February 28th total of 701,500 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 123,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

BancFirst stock opened at $83.10 on Thursday. BancFirst has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $84.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.25.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $121.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.65 million. Equities analysts predict that BancFirst will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.63%.

In other news, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $194,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $1,640,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 42.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BANF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on BancFirst in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

