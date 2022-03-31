Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.69% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Banc of California, Inc. provides comprehensive banking services to California’s diverse private businesses, entrepreneurs and homeowners. It is the parent company of Banc of California, National Association. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSE:BANC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.71. 631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,484. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.89.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.06). Banc of California had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $73.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banc of California will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 12,900 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $249,228.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 5,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $98,795.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 172.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 62,886 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Banc of California by 77,300.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 37.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 260,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 71,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

