Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 5,800 Shares of Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,950 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Smith-Midland worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMID. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Smith-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Smith-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Smith-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Smith-Midland by 81.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith-Midland in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMID traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 68,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,032. Smith-Midland Co. has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $47.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average is $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Smith-Midland Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, leasing, licensing, selling, and installing of precast concrete products. The firm’s products include SlenderWall Lightweight Construction Panels, Sierra Wall, J-J Hooks Highway Safety Barrier, Easi-Set Precast Buildings and Easi-Span Expandable Precast Buildings, Easi-Set Utility Vault, SoftSound Soundwall Panels, Beach Prisms Erosion Control Modules and Beach Prisms Erosion Control Modules.

