Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 575 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.60. 31,131,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,732,867. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.54 and a one year high of $82.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.80 and a 200-day moving average of $77.36.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

