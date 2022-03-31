Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.3% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $167.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,070,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,796,607. The firm has a market cap of $231.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.11 and a 1 year high of $177.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.50.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

