Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Invests $218,000 in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,210,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,972,000 after acquiring an additional 175,939 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 508,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,007,000 after buying an additional 106,813 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL traded down $1.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.63. 1,269,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.06.

