BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BAE Systems is a global company engaged in the development, delivery and support of advanced defence and aerospace systems in the air, on land and at sea. BAE Systems Inc. is the US subsidiary of BAE Systems plc. Headquartered in Rockville,Maryland, BAE Systems Inc. consists of three Operating Groups that provide support and service solutions for current and future defense, intelligence, and civilian systems; design, develop and manufacture a wide range of electronic systems and subsystems for both military and commercial applications; and design, develop, produce,and provide service support of armored combat vehicles, artillery systems and intelligent munitions. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BAESY. BNP Paribas downgraded BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale downgraded BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. DZ Bank downgraded BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded BAE Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.50.

BAESY traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.32. The company had a trading volume of 67,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,297. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.30. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 41.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 167,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 28,970 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

