Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Babylon Holdings Limited is a digital healthcare company. Babylon Holdings Limited, formerly known as Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Get Babylon alerts:

BBLN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Babylon in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Babylon in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. started coverage on shares of Babylon in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Babylon from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Babylon in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.50.

Babylon stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.75. 245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,672. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.92. Babylon has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBLN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Babylon in the 4th quarter worth about $1,533,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in Babylon during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,980,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Babylon during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,082,000. CQS US LLC bought a new position in Babylon during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Babylon during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

About Babylon (Get Rating)

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. The company provides assistance to navigate the health system by connecting patients digitally to the clinicians. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Babylon (BBLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Babylon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babylon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.