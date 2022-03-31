B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 347,459 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 14,657,856 shares.The stock last traded at $4.48 and had previously closed at $4.53.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on B2Gold in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get B2Gold alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.