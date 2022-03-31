B. Riley Trims Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Target Price to $16.00

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 321.05% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gain Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.28) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GANX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.35.

Shares of GANX stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $3.80. 1,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,720. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 14.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.14 million and a PE ratio of -2.64. Gain Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $17.93.

Gain Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GANX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.16. Gain Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,470.12% and a negative return on equity of 35.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its stake in Gain Therapeutics by 217.7% during the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 96,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 65,939 shares during the period. CM Management LLC increased its stake in Gain Therapeutics by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 25,673 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Gain Therapeutics by 66.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

