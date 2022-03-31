AZEK (AZEK) & Its Rivals Critical Review

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) is one of 21 public companies in the “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare AZEK to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AZEK’s competitors have a beta of 2.16, suggesting that their average share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

98.7% of AZEK shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of AZEK shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AZEK and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AZEK $1.18 billion $93.15 million 41.02 AZEK Competitors $2.32 billion $139.30 million 18.43

AZEK’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than AZEK. AZEK is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AZEK and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AZEK 0 1 8 0 2.89 AZEK Competitors 115 666 787 39 2.47

AZEK currently has a consensus price target of $48.33, indicating a potential upside of 84.13%. As a group, “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 28.75%. Given AZEK’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe AZEK is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares AZEK and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AZEK 8.13% 10.30% 6.85% AZEK Competitors 3.94% 3.39% 5.09%

Summary

AZEK beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

AZEK Company Profile (Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions. The company was formerly known as CPG Newco LLC and changed its name to The AZEK Company Inc. in June 2020. The AZEK Company Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.