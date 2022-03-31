Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 20.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.3% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 7,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $139.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of -140.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.00. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.05 and a 1-year high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $217.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.65 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $201,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Luke Larson sold 5,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $899,197.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXON. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.38.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

