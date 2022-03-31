Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Gap Up to $25.09

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.09, but opened at $25.66. Axalta Coating Systems shares last traded at $24.76, with a volume of 9,772 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXTA. StockNews.com started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.45.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 7.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,863,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,825,000 after buying an additional 123,742 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

