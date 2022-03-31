AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

AVEVF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AVEVA Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of AVEVA Group stock opened at $30.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.99. AVEVA Group has a one year low of $30.28 and a one year high of $55.89.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

