Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $5.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $10.00. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 58.05% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.90.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAH traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.48. 38,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.57. The firm has a market cap of $640.89 million and a P/E ratio of -5.66. Aveanna Healthcare has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Aveanna Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. On average, analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nut Tree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 5,435,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,591 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,354,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,895 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,163,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,812,000 after purchasing an additional 829,270 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,017,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,330,000 after purchasing an additional 391,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,325,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,779 shares during the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

