Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 138.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $11.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aveanna Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.30 million and a PE ratio of -6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Aveanna Healthcare has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 478.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

