Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target Cut to $9.50 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AVAH has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aveanna Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Aveanna Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $11.50 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.90.

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.40. 80,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $626.16 million and a PE ratio of -5.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average of $6.57. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Aveanna Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $95,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 234,645 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $1,032,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 67.5% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,335,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $1,365,000. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

