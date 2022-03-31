Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 112.20% from the company’s previous close.

AVAH has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.90.

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.57. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $694.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,815,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,163,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,812,000 after acquiring an additional 829,270 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,017,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,330,000 after acquiring an additional 391,425 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 4,528.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 22,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 91,056 shares during the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

