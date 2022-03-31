Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes $246,000 Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 22.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,985,000 after buying an additional 276,068 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 7.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,455,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,335,000 after buying an additional 99,864 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 28.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,370,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,320,000 after purchasing an additional 301,959 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 114.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 588,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,644,000 after purchasing an additional 314,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 97.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 475,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,328,000 after purchasing an additional 234,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have weighed in on STN. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stantec in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.62.
Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Stantec had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $726.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.46 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1415 dividend. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.
Stantec Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.
