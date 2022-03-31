Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $227,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth $211,000.

Shares of BOCT opened at $34.30 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $34.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.29 and its 200-day moving average is $33.60.

